Did Bill Gates Cheat On His Melinda? Meet The Girl That Is Allegedly Behind The Split

The news of the split of the billionaire couple came out of the blue. Bill and Melinda Gates announced their split on May 3, ending their 27-year-old marriage.

The couple announced their split on Twitter saying “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

The world and media were in shock to find out that the power couple, who were standing strong since the 1980s, decided to end marriage. They are running together the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization that fights poverty, diseases and inequality, and have three beautiful children Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, who are currently living with their mother.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” the couple wrote.

In the end they concluded, “we ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Yet, the media is not giving them any.

After many speculations of their split, rumour has it that Bill cheated on his wife and that this is a real reason for the separation. The co-founder of Microsoft allegedly cheated on Melinda with 36 years old Chinese interpreter Zhe ‘Shelly’ Wang. She has been an interpreter for the family’s foundation for over 6 years, and she speaks six languages fluently.

After reading about her involvement in the affair, the 36-year old decided to end the rumours on her Weibo social media platform. She denied her involvement and thanked everyone who supported and defended her.

As they are both very public figures, Melinda knew what would happen after the news came out, so she decided to move to a quieter place with her three children. According to some sources, Melinda went to Calivigny, a private Caribbean island for the rich and famous. Her oldest daughter Jennifer praised her mother with this beautiful picture on Mother’s Day with caption: “Our queen, hero and mom- every day. “

