Bill and Melinda Gates Purchase a $43 million Oceanside Villa

Famous executive, philanthropist, and investor Bill Gates, 64, and his wife Melinda Gates, 55, have purchased a luxurious villa in California. They paid $43 million for their new mansion, which sits right by the ocean.

The famous billionaire couple chose the small town of Del Mar in Southern California as their next residential area. The villa is one of the most expensive in the entire neighborhood, fit for two of the richest people on the planet.

The property first went on sale in January of 2019, with an asking price of $48 million. The ocean view luxury property was completed in 1999, and designed by the famous architect and designer Ken Ronchetti.

The fabulous residence comes with 120 square meters of beach areas included in the price. In addition, an enormous garden and a huge pool are also available. The founder and former CEO of Microsoft will have plenty of room to relax and stay busy in this stunning home.

Bill and Melinda own several more luxurious real estate gems, but this has to be among their most prized possessions. Bill is also famous for his gentle and humanitarian side. He reminded us of this when he donated half of his immense wealth to charity.

During the time of the coronavirus pandemic, he donated $250 million to research and prevention efforts. Despite some rumors blaming him, among others, for the COVID-19 outbreak, he showed once again that the world would be a worse place without him.