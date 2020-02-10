CelebritiesTech

Bill Gates Has a New $ 645 Million Superyacht and Its Fuel Is Liquid Hydrogen!

by Tracy Finke
The 64-year-old business magnate Bill Gates is known for his love of sailing, especially on luxury yachts. Now, the time has come to become an owner of the first superyacht powered on hydrogen.

The Aqua ship is powered by liquid hydrogen, which is contained in two tanks, which means that its only fuel is water. The initiator of this model was Gates himself, as another in a series of his alternative fuel exploration projects.

The cost of the vessel is $ 645 million.

Image source: engadget.com

The superyacht contains space for 14 guests and 31 crew members, a gym, a yoga studio, and a spa, as well as helipad.

This luxury yacht was first shown to the public in 2019. Experts predict that this expensive yacht will be ready for sailing on the high seas in 2024.

Image source: esquireme.com

Hydrogen is pumped through a special type of fuel cell, which converts it into electricity while releasing only water that can safely be discharged into the ocean.

Image source: esquireme.com

The designer of this fantastic ship is Sander Sinot, and he hopes this invention will pave the way for the ecological future of the superyacht industry.

Image source: esquireme.com

“For the development of Aqua, we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features,” Sinot said.

