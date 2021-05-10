Meghan Markle’s Perfect Outfit For Live Appearance

The Duchess of Sussex appeared live for the special broadcast for Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. The Beautiful 39-year-old Meghan couldn’t attend the event personally, due to her pregnancy, but she wanted to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against corona-virus.

Meghan hasn’t appeared in public ever since the shocking interview with Oprah, so it was wonderful to see her in a gorgeous outfit that really knocked us off our feet.

The beautiful Duchess sent a message from her backyard, and she looked stunning in a simple, yet so effective midi dress with a floral print.

Meghan opted for a modern silk shirt dress, which appears to be a Poppy Print Shirt Dress by Carolina Herrera, and the red colour looked perfect on her.

She paired the floral dress with beautiful and discrete golden jewelry, and each piece has its own meaning. She wore a golden Cartier watch that belonged to Princess Diana worth £17,800, which she received as a gift from her husband, together with a bracelet of the same brand worth £5,000.

Special attention was drawn by her Awe Inspired necklace, which celebrates women’s strength, intersectional feminism, and social justice.

Also, it is interesting that we have never seen Meghan with such long hair, with relaxed, casual curls only at the ends.

Among other things in her video, the Duchess of Sussex referred to the economic problems that corona brought to women around the world.

You can watch the full video here.