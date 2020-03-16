Complete Chaos at US Airports: “If We Didn’t Have the Virus Before, We Are Getting It Now!”

In America’s largest airports, complete chaos reigns as a large number of Americans return from European countries affected by the coronavirus.

Passengers complain of hours of waiting in queues, among the crowd and unhygienic conditions. They are being urged to keep their distance from one another while they wait in close quarters at US airports to get screened for coronavirus, CNN reports.

“If we didn’t have the virus before, we have a great chance of getting it now!”, said Ann Lewis Schmidt, a passenger returning from Iceland describing the situation at Chicago’s O’Hare International airport.

US airports are flooded with Americans, many of whom are students, ever since President Donald Trump passed a regulation imposing travel restrictions on Europe that came into effect on Friday at midnight.

The US on Saturday extended a travel ban from 26 countries in Europe, South Korea, and China to Britain and Ireland.

Only US citizens and legal residents can enter these countries but must self-isolate for 14 days.

Numerous videos and photographs have been posted on social media showing the situation at the airports, with many commenting that “Trump has created the perfect place to transmit the virus.”

DFW customs line over 3 hours. CDC here and no one knows what’s going on. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8nnvUDhRts — Harper ✨ (@drunktweetn) March 14, 2020

JFK International Airport is facing a similar scenario. Katelyn Deibler, who landed from Kiev, Ukraine, has waited for two hours to complete customs. She said that there were not enough copies of the forms for all the passengers on the flight.

“They didn’t have pens and told us to share. Which sounds like a great thing in the middle of the pandemic”, she told CNN.

To remind you, more than 170,000 people are infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 6,500 have died.