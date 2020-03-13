Ivanka Might Contracted Coronavirus, Spent Friday Self-Quarantined

BUSINESS INSIDER – 03/13/2020: At least one member of the Trump family is taking coronavirus seriously. Ivanka Trump decided to self-quarantine herself after she was in contact with a man who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.



The first daughter met with an Australian minister who now has COVID-19. Ivanka decided to take precautions, and she spent the Friday at her home. Donald Trump’s eldest daughter doubts that she might contracted coronavirus after reports came from Australia that Minister she met woke up with a “temperature and sore throat.” After testing, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Peter Dutton, the Australian minister for home affairs, had a couple of meetings in the White House with Donald Trump and his associates Attorney General William Barr and White House aide Kellyanne Conway. All of them claim that Dutton didn’t have any symptoms of the disease during their meetings.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere gave talked to Politico and said: “Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given.”

In the photo you can see below, Peter Dutton is standing on the left of Ivanka Trump. The two of them had conversations on the subject of global efforts to tackle child exploitation. Ivanka is a senior adviser in her father’s administration, but she wasn’t available for comment as she was working from home on Friday.

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

White House officials claim that there’s no need for Ivanka to self-quarantine herself as she is showing no signs of having COVID-19. But, Dutton had no symptoms either, but they appeared on a later date. The first daughter should stay home until her result comes back negative. By doing this, she will give an example to people who don’t take coronavirus seriously. Her father included.

