Everyone Laughed at Celine Dion’s Latest Fashion Fail

Famous singer Celine Dion, 51, has cut ties with the usual and proven fashion formula. For the past several years, she has been finding her own way of playing with styles and outfits.

Her latest look had the critics, media, and fans laughing. The star walked through the streets of New York City on her way to a famous restaurant wearing too many colors.

“All these colors should not be a part of one outfit,” says one fan, while the critics add, “This style is an example how not to dress. Fashion should be tried and played with, but this is too much.”

Celine wore a yellow jumper, wide dark red pants, a white hat, and a red coat. She also carried a red handbag, which was different from the previous two shades of red, and white shoes. Underneath her jumper, she had a checkered shirt and a blue and yellow tie.

All in all, she was referred to as “a true fashion circus”, and she was hard to miss because of all the bright colors that definitely never belong together.

source:dailymail.co.uk