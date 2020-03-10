Celine Dion Stuns in a Daring Outfit

Legendary singer Celine Dion’s iconic public outfits have become legendary a long time ago, and she still has not stopped shocking and stunning everyone with new looks.

She is currently staying in New York, where she was snapped in Long Island wearing some rather interesting clothes. The media coverage would be in place if she wore it to a nightclub or some formal event, but she chose if for an ordinary lunch date!

The 51-year-old superstar was inspired by the popular ‘60s look when she decided to put on this coatdress with a high collar. The period piece is special because of the floral design, which adorned the whole dress, as well as the pants.

She completed the look with white heels, a small square white handbag, and black cat-eye sunglasses.

This is a piece from the special fall/winter 2020 collection by Moncler 8 Richard Quinn, seen recently at a recent fashion show runway.

Read this: Random Fan Sings for Celine Dion on the Street

The price is not yet known, nor is the unique design available for purchase. However, when your name is Celine Dion, everything is possible!