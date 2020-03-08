Random Fan Sings for Celine Dion on the Street

On the streets of New York City while she was leaving the hotel where she was staying, famous singer Celine Dion asked the driver to stop the vehicle for a very special reason.

One lucky fan was brave enough to start singing to the star who had her window rolled down. Amazingly, Celine listened carefully to the fan’s singing, and gave her a fist bump when she was done!

Freida Solomon had an opportunity of a lifetime, and she never thought twice about doing it. The video has of course become viral, and everyone is praising both women, the fan for her singing and bravery, and the music star for her kind gesture and kind words. Freida shared the amazing video to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Celine Dion said, “Thank you for singing for me,” to which Freida responded, “Thank you for singing for me my whole life!”

Here’s the full version of me singing to @celinedion 🖤🎤 pic.twitter.com/cG1YKIIpv4 — Freida Solomon (@FreidaSolomon9) March 5, 2020

The excited young fan captioned the Instagram video with this:

“Such an honor to sing to you @celinedion 🖤 Starstruck is an understatement. #celinedion #singing #starstruck #newyork #fourseasons @cdubzz_ thank you for capturing this moment 😘”