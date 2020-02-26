Melania Trump Fashion Fails

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is widely famous for her incredible fashion sense. However, not even she can escape an occasional fashion fail. The latest one happened during her trip to India where she accompanied her husband and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

She visited the “school of happiness” in New Delhi where the unfortunate mishap happened. The dress she chose looked more like a sleeping gown than a formal dress.

The floral design and the red belt simply did not work on her, as the whole outfit did nothing for her famous lean and fit figure.

“Not even the expensive shoes can help this catastrophe of an outfit,” noted one disappointed fan. Another one added, “That print is more appropriate for a children’s shirt instead of a lady who knows fashion.”

Although the whole look was around $1800, she did not look nearly as great as she could. Money does not have to mean good taste, as we all know. Since her clothes choices are already legendary, she gets away with this one.

The India tour is still going on so she will soon have a chance to make up for it.