Heidi Klum’s Latest Fashion Fail Is Her Worst One Yet

Supermodel Heidi Klum, 46, is known for her interesting fashion outfits and styling that is often in the center of media coverage. Wherever she appears, she has cameras pointed in her direction as she poses in amazing designer pieces.

However, at this year’s amfAR ceremony in New York, her dress choice left everyone in shock. The public, media, and fashion critics joined forces in disbelief with what the famous beauty opted for this time around.

The unusual cut of her dress did nothing for her famous figure, and some even compared it to a blanket and a bed cover. No fashion fail she suffered comes close to this latest one.

Still, her hair and makeup were perfect, and she completed the look with nude high-heeled sandals. In addition, the best part of the weird dress was the high waist cut that made her stunning legs visible at all times.

Many believe she should stick with clothes that accentuate her best features and not wear things something that makes no sense like this strange dress.