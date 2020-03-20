CelebritiesCoronavirusEntertainment

Celebrities Sing “Imagine” in Isolation and the Internet Hates It!

by Tracy Finke
As the whole world struggles with the coronavirus, actress and model Gal Gadot came up with the idea of ​​doing one creative thing. The 34-year-old star has made arrangements with her celebrity friends to sing the legendary John Lennon’s hit “Imagine” together.

Image source: Youtube

In the three-minute clip, we can see how this famous track is sung by Gal, and other celebrities such as Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Kate Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Junior, Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’ Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends”, Gal Gadot wrote in the caption.

Here’s a clip that has become a hit on social media.

The website slate.com ranked from the least annoying to most annoying celebrity performances in the video. “Twenty-two hideous performances, ranked”, Slate wrote at the beginning of their article.

“We’ve witnessed some two dozen celebrities perform deeply embarrassing displays of earnestness. It’s honestly hard to watch—but not uniformly so”, they wrote. So the last spot was saved for Leslie Odom Jr. Before him were Maya Rudolph and Lynda Carter.

On the other hand, according to Slate, the initiator himself, Gal Gadot, earned a third-place on this list. In the second place were the trio of Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne.

The title of the unbearable annoyance in this video holds Eddie Benjamin, whom this site described as “floppy-haired kid whom you didn’t recognize, the one who sort of looks like a bizarro-world Timothée Chalamet”. Australian singer recently got under the spotlight when he started dating Maddie Ziegler, the teenage dancer and reality star.


What do you think of this video?

Tracy Finke

