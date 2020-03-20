Celebrities Sing “Imagine” in Isolation and the Internet Hates It!

As the whole world struggles with the coronavirus, actress and model Gal Gadot came up with the idea of ​​doing one creative thing. The 34-year-old star has made arrangements with her celebrity friends to sing the legendary John Lennon’s hit “Imagine” together.

In the three-minute clip, we can see how this famous track is sung by Gal, and other celebrities such as Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Kate Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Junior, Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’ Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph.

The second hand embarrassment I experienced watching that Gal Gadot singing video pic.twitter.com/idsTL90aZN — Eric Shun (@skinipenis) March 19, 2020

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends”, Gal Gadot wrote in the caption.

Here’s a clip that has become a hit on social media.

The website slate.com ranked from the least annoying to most annoying celebrity performances in the video. “Twenty-two hideous performances, ranked”, Slate wrote at the beginning of their article.

me seeing some of my fave celebrities singing in the gal gadot video pic.twitter.com/i1iKVDPuRz — 𝕝𝕒𝕪 𖤍 (@peachy_peter) March 19, 2020

“We’ve witnessed some two dozen celebrities perform deeply embarrassing displays of earnestness. It’s honestly hard to watch—but not uniformly so”, they wrote. So the last spot was saved for Leslie Odom Jr. Before him were Maya Rudolph and Lynda Carter.

Gal Gadot and friends pic.twitter.com/ptHjTXeaHj — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) March 19, 2020

On the other hand, according to Slate, the initiator himself, Gal Gadot, earned a third-place on this list. In the second place were the trio of Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne.

To Gal Gadot and all the rich celebrities in that video with money, top insurance, and are out of touch to the struggle of everyday American during this time: The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don’t need a Beetle song trying to make it better. pic.twitter.com/27P5HqQeWp — Tasteful Telly (@living_resource) March 19, 2020

The title of the unbearable annoyance in this video holds Eddie Benjamin, whom this site described as “floppy-haired kid whom you didn’t recognize, the one who sort of looks like a bizarro-world Timothée Chalamet”. Australian singer recently got under the spotlight when he started dating Maddie Ziegler, the teenage dancer and reality star.

me closing the gal gadot video out after the first lyric pic.twitter.com/SuXXz3YlNE — Jasmine 💕 (@jasaaliyahhh) March 19, 2020



What do you think of this video?