These Celebrities Have Weird Body Parts

People often think that celebrities and superstars are perfect and forget that they are human, just like the rest of us. They have their own imperfections, and although some try to hide them, the paparazzi are always there to show us the truth.

For example, actress Jennifer Garner has an overlapping pinky toe on her right foot, clearly visible whenever she is wearing flip flops.

Hollywood legend Denzel Washington had an accident while playing basketball as a child, resulting in a broken pinky finger on his right hand. Since he never treated it, he now has a crooked finger that sits at 45 degrees.

Famous singer pop singer Ke$ha was born with a “tail”, which she was not afraid to comment on. “I had a tail when I was born. It was a tiny tail, about a quarter of an inch, then they chopped it off and stole my tail. That was when I was little. I’m really sad about that story.”

Another Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has an odd body part, known as “the third nipple”. It is known as polythelia, and in 2005, he talked about it. “I’ve come to embrace it. That thing’s my prized possession.”

NBA superstar LeBron James has several crooked toes on both of his feet, as seen in 2013 while he was on the beach. He is not alone in this, as his colleague James Harden was also spotted with such feet. It has to be from all the running and jumping!

Supermodel Karolina Kurkova does not really have a normal bellybutton, because she had an operation when she was an infant. Although barely noticeable, especially in edited photos, with a closer look it is clear that hers is different.

“Friends” star Matthew Perry is missing the tip of his right hand middle finger. He suffered the injury is nursery school, an accident involving a door.

Actor Andy Garcia was born with an undeveloped, conjoined twin, who was the size of a tennis ball. The infant was attached to his shoulder, and it was removed surgically.

Actress Megan Fox is a symbol of beauty and is considered one of the best looking actresses. However, not even she is perfect, since she has a club thumb on her right hand.

Taye Diggs, the star of “Private Practice”, was born with 12 fingers, and the two excess fingers were removed per his mom’s request. He joked about it, saying it would be handy if he had 12 fingers today.

