How to Design Your Perfect Living Room

The living room is the central zone of every home and the favorite area of most people.

To create a comfortable environment, you need to choose furniture with adequate lighting to accentuate interesting details or colors on the wall. Still, above all, you must pay attention to the dimensions of the room, so that there is enough space for unobstructed communication and passageways.

Living room budget

Always set a budget and never, but never set more than what you have for sure. There is no room for optimism here because, with such things, the budget almost always falls short.

Divide your budget into furniture and related details, and first set aside for the most important part – for most people, it’s a seating set with a media system (a TV chest of drawers).

Living room furniture

Furniture is the most important, but not the only essential item in decorating the living room. That is why it is surprising that the choice of living room furniture is so often completely missed. Check out retrodesigns.com.au, and you might get some ideas.

The general advice for buying furniture is to invest in the most important piece – a seating set and to save on accessories such as mirrors, lamps, shelves, decorations, etc.

Of course, provided you use it, you receive guests, and you have a family. If you do not spend a lot of time in the living room, for example, if you like to cook, you will prefer to invest in functional kitchen appliances or a quality bedroom mattress.

Except for your taste and options, you can choose the living room furniture by its characteristics.

Ten rules to keep in mind when arranging your living room

Decorating your apartment can be a lot of fun before you start, do some research. By researching, you reduce the possibility of error and unnecessarily invested money. Read the tips of famous decorators, learn and apply them in your living room.

1. In the age of the internet, it is not difficult to get inspired, browse design and decorating sites, choose what you like. Some ideas are not feasible because of the budget, or because of the size of your living room. Put everything on paper unless you have some landscaping software. Keep an eye out for details, proportions, and so on. Strategy and plan are essential in every business.

2. Start with the color of the walls, if you want lightroom but not the shade of peach or yellow play it safe, try this color Benjamin Moore Ivory White 925. You can always combine this color with another color.

3. The central place of each room is a seating set, whether it is a sofa, a sofa, a corner, etc. the color of the couch can accompany the color of the room or be diametrically opposite. You are advised to take a classic sofa or sofa. There is one rule that is avoided in our area, never place a couch or sofa against a wall. It reduces visual space! Turn it toward the door. You can put a bookshelf, chest of drawers, etc. behind the sofa.

4. Each living room has a table, club, coffee, different shapes, materials, colors, etc. If the couch and walls are bright, buy a table with a darker color. The club table should be medium size.

5. The size of the carpet depends on what kind of floor you have. We will assume that you have new flooring, laminate flooring, or decking that is darker than the walls and ceilings. Keep the carpet just along with the sofa. Make the carpet color similar to the other primary color of the room. If you want a sense of comfort and relaxation, place pillows on the carpet.

6. If you are planning to have curtains, there are several unwritten rules for small living rooms. Curtains should be about 5cm from the ceiling and 3cm from the floor. This way, the room will look taller, and the windows longer. Curtains do not have to be wall to wall; on the contrary, spaced apart will give a better effect! For larger rooms, you can also use colored shutters; these will give the room a sense of proportion.

7. Lighting is essential. Instead of a single luminaire such as a chandelier, use different types of lights, in the form of lamps, ceiling lighting, lighting behind objects, accentuated. Such light will give the room a sense of intimacy, relaxation, friendship.

8. Keep your room in balance. If there is a lot of furniture in one part of the living room, otherwise make a corner with a reading chair.

9. Combine different styles. You do not have to pay attention to the same kind of wood, feel free to combine different types and textures of wood and even furniture made of wicker, metal.

10. To make the living room comfortable, use the details; paintings, books, vases, figurines. Group the individual elements.

Combine areas

The concept of combining areas has become very modern in recent years. It provides more significant interaction with friends and family and looks chic and urban.

Here are some great ideas for designing and combining kitchens and living rooms. Look:

1. Decorate your kitchen and living room in neutral color palettes, and you’ll get a sophisticated impression.

2. Make a gray-white color combination. It will look elegant and stylishly well-suited.

3. Insert a dining table between the kitchen area and the living room. It will subtly separate the two areas but also frame them into a meaningful whole.

4. Separate the kitchen and living room using different colors, that is, block the visual blending of these rooms with various color palettes.

5. Choose a minimalist variant of custom kitchen and living room, dominated by light tones.

6. Opt for the traditional separation of the kitchen from the living room with a nice bar.

7. Keep everything in the kitchen gray or some other darker version, and the living room sofa or sofa in a bold, dominant color.

8. Position the kitchen against a wall that you will paint in an unusual color, and complete the living room in front of it.

9. Keep it all white – it’s charismatic, trendy, and with this option, there is no mistake, and visually the whole space will appear larger.

Be imaginative but listen to the advice and experiences of others.