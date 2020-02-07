Celebrities Are Just Like Us

We tend to view famous and successful people as widely different from us regular people. We think about their lives and hold them in high regard, envying their every move. However, the truth of the matter is that they often have the same basic needs as us, and perform everyday chores and responsibilities on their own.

In this article, check out many famous celebrities who have been snapped doing normal, regular things all of us have done. Once you see these photos, you will learn that we are not that different after all!

Famous people walk their own dogs, and Cara Santana even volunteers for Road Dogs & Rescue in New York City. Here she was spotted hanging out with two beautiful animals.

Charlize Theron loves Froyo, because who doesn’t? In this casual outing, she was spotted buying her favorite treat at Pinkberry in Los Angeles.

Suki Waterhouse carries and moves her own boxes from her car to her new home in Los Angeles. She needs no help with those new candles!

Gwen Stefani, looking chic as always, was seen having a stroll in New York City while drinking some coffee.

Elizabeth Banks on the other hand reminds us that eating vegetable is important, as she was spotted with a huge salad bowl of fresh produce in Los Angeles.

When the time comes to take out the trash and roll the bin back in, Vanessa Hudgens needs no assistance. She makes this chore look so fun and entertaining.

Books are for everyone, no matter their age or career path. Jennifer Garner thinks so, as she was snapped leaving a bookstore with an armful of new stuff to read.

Again, celebs love walking their dogs! Angelina Jolie was seen on January 5 walking her Rottweiler around LA.

Melissa Gorga went shopping in Montclair, New Jersey, and needed some fitting room assistance ar her Envy store.

Jamie Chung took an emergency trip to the drugstore, and bought some CeraVe Itch Relief Moisturizing Lotion.

In their free time, celebrities have many different hobbies. Josh Duhamel for example loves to play golf, and on his Hawaii vacation he was snapped doing just that.

When it comes to manicures and pedicures, every woman needs one from time to time. In this picture, Sharon Stone is receiving treatment from several workers at a self-care salon in Los Angeles.

We all get hungry and have cravings from time to time, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is no different. While walking around Manhattan, she stopped by and bought a slice of pizza.

Famke Janssen on the other hand went to a nearby NYC store and bought some flowers as well as other general household items.

And so did Blake Shelton, who could be seen in LA with a shopping cart filled with his favorite groceries as he is approaching his car to unload the shopping.

Karamo Brown reminds us to stay hydrated and drink water, as he was snapped by the paparazzi while chilling in LA with some smartwater nearby.

Famous talent show judge Simon Cowell decided to put on a life jacket on his Barbados vacation. It is important to stay safe at all times, no matter who you are or how tough you are famous to be!

Caitlyn Jenner drags along her own suitcases when she travels, as it could be seen when she touched down in LA following her trip to Australia.

Takeout food is everyone’s favorite, no matter if you are famous or not. Juliette Lewis opted for some Joan’s in LA as she stepped out wearing a casual sporty outfit.

Hanging out with friends is equally important to the celebrities, and costars Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering show us how it is done in this photo. They got some time together at PUBG Mobile’s Fight 4 event, at the Amazon party in Los Angeles.

The ladies also enjoy food together, evident by this adorable snap of Rosanna Scotto and Kristin Chenoweth who are devouring some pasta and drinking martinis at the Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City.

Picking up your post is something you must do every once in a while no mater who you are. Jeremy Piven knows it, as he decided to pick up a package from a US Pstal Service in Los Angeles himself.

Source:https://www.usmagazine.com