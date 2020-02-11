5 Celebrities Who Allegedly Dated Their Cousins

Although intimate relationships between blood relatives is prohibited in most countries, such cases have been spotted among celebrities.

Some of them, like Angelina Jolie and her brother, kissed in public in front of the cameras, while some denied such allegations. Here is the list of 5 celebrities who reportedly dated their cousins.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn

In 1978 actress Mia Farrow and her husband André Previn adopted Soon-Yi. After their divorce next year, Farrow began a long-term relationship with director Woody Allen.

Just after the split from Farrow, Allen started dating Soon-Yi. She was a college student at the time. Their relationship became public in 1992 when the two came under tabloids spotlight. The couple got married in Venice 1997 and adopted two children together, Bechet Dumaine Allen and Manzie Tio Allen.

Soon-Yi, who is 35 years younger than the famous director, said she never considered him a paternal figure.

“He was never any kind of father figure to me. I never had any dealings with him. He rarely came to our apartment before his own children were born. Even then, he never spoke, and the truth is I never cared that much for him. My own father is André Previn, who came to visit pretty often and took us all out frequently”, she said at the time.

Angelina Jolie and James Haven

Angelina Jolie often took her brother to important events, where they shared passionate kisses in front of the cameras. The two of them got into tabloids spotlight after Jolie’s Oscars speech when she stated: “I’m so in love with my brother right now.” This was followed by pictures of them sharing a kiss on the lips.

The famous actress later spoke about this event telling People that they are best friends. “It wasn’t some odd open-mouthed kiss. It was disappointing that something so beautiful and pure could be turned into a circus”, she said at the time.

In an interview, James once stated that he couldn’t find a girlfriend because he already has the perfect woman in his life, his sister.

Morgan Freeman and E’Dena Hines

There was gossip that the famous actor Morgan Freeman wanted to marry his ex-wife’s granddaughter.

Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee were married from 1984 until 2007. The couple adopted Freeman’s step-granddaughter from his first marriage, E’dena, and raised her together.

Freeman denied all of these allegations, as did Hines, but the stories of their relationship remained.

Hines was murdered at age 33 in New York City. In 2015, the speculations about the love between Hines and her step-grandfather Morgan Freeman again appeared, after Hines’s murderer Lamar Davenport stated in court that Hines reportedly said that “her grandfather engaged in a se*ually inappropriate relationship with her.”

According to Daily Mail, Hines allegedly texted her boyfriend Davenport that she was having issues with an older man. “I don’t ask him for advice. He was calling to ask me… I blocked him for myself not for you because men who equal grandpa feelings don’t need to be in my life at all,” Hines wrote.

Albert and Elsa Einstein

Albert Einstein married his cousin Elsa three months after his divorce from physicist Mileva Maric in 1919. The couple started their relationship seven years earlier, while Einstein was still married to his first wife.

Elsa’s and Albert’s mothers were sisters, and their fathers were first cousins. Elsa was three years older than him, and had the surname of Einstein at birth, but lost it when she got married to her first husband, Max Löwenthal.

Einsteins didn’t have children of their own.

Charles and Emma Darwin

The father of evolution Charles Darwin was also a father of 10 children, which he got with his sister.

When their kids were often ill, Charles discovered that children whose parents are blood relatives are more prone to developing many illnesses. Seven of them survived to adulthood.

Emma accepted Charles’ marriage proposal at the age of 30 in 1838, and they were married next year. The marriage was officiated by their cousin, the Reverend John Allen Wedgwood.

Marriages between cousins were common in Europe throughout the 19th century. Four of Emma’s siblings were also married to their cousins.