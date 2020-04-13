Celebrities

Cardi B Shares an Adorable Easter Picture of Kulture

by Tracy Finke
Famous rapper Cardi B is spending Easter as most of the people in the world, in quarantine. The 27-year-old star shared a glimpse of the holiday spirit with her 62.5 million followers.

Cardi B shared a super cute picture of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture sitting on a chair, dressed like a little lady. “My baby. Happy Easter”, the rapper wrote in the caption.

Image source: Instagram

This picture already has one million likes, and Cardi’s friends and followers were in complete awe of how adorable Kulture is. Her aunt, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina wrote: “My babyyyy” with a lot of heart and kissing emojis.

“I want a chair that I’m as small in as she is in that one”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “If ‘peace of mind’ was a person”.

“Cutie”, “She’s so adorable!! Happy Easter”, “She’s precious! Happy Easter to u & blessings to all”, “KULTURE QUEEN OF RAP!!”, some of the comments read.

Tracy Finke

