Cardi B Shares an Adorable Easter Picture of Kulture

Famous rapper Cardi B is spending Easter as most of the people in the world, in quarantine. The 27-year-old star shared a glimpse of the holiday spirit with her 62.5 million followers.

Cardi B shared a super cute picture of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture sitting on a chair, dressed like a little lady. “My baby. Happy Easter”, the rapper wrote in the caption.

This picture already has one million likes, and Cardi’s friends and followers were in complete awe of how adorable Kulture is. Her aunt, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina wrote: “My babyyyy” with a lot of heart and kissing emojis.

“I want a chair that I’m as small in as she is in that one”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “If ‘peace of mind’ was a person”.

“Cutie”, “She’s so adorable!! Happy Easter”, “She’s precious! Happy Easter to u & blessings to all”, “KULTURE QUEEN OF RAP!!”, some of the comments read.

