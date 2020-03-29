Cardi B’s Sister Poses in a Provocative Latex Outfit

Henessy Carolina is the sister of award-winning rapper Cardi B. Like her more successful sister, Carolina is a true bombshell who is not afraid of showing off her incredible curves on social media.

The 24-year-old beauty has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram, whom she treated to an incredibly hot snap. In the picture that has amassed over 560,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments, she is crouching with her back arched, and wearing a black and red latex outfit.

The outfit consists of a skintight black bodysuit that accentuates her famous curves, red gloves, and matching red high-heeled boots. Her long hair and locks stretch along her back, as she appears of be taking of her right glove with her teeth by biting her finger.

View this post on Instagram “ The last Cat that slept on Henny took a nap”😽🐱💕 A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on Mar 24, 2020 at 5:35pm PDT

The model is wearing heavy makeup complete with fake lashes, shadow, foundation, highlighter, lipstick, and bronzer. She appears to be wearing no accessories with this racy outfit, which somewhat makes her look like Jessica Rabbit.

Her fans are used to poses and outfits like this one. Carolina is popular on social media thanks to her incredible body and beauty and she draws attention to herself with every new post.