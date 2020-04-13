Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Have The Same White Bikini

by Elsa Stringer
Usually when a major celebrity wears something, the fans are quick to buy the same thing just so they can be more like their favorite star. However, when two of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry post pictures wearing the same bikini, it will surely sell out everywhere.

Superstar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, and supermodel Bella Hadid, posted Instagram pictures of themselves wearing the same white bikini set. They wore the Frankies Bikinis Firefly Top that costs $56, and Firefly Bottoms, which have a $48 price tag.

source:instagram.com

Lopez has over 8 million likes on her post, while Hadid has over 1 million. Between the two photos, almost 10 million Instagram users liked the two beauties in this gorgeous swimwear set, and probably more saw them.

View this post on Instagram

Relaxed and recharged. 🤍

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

This practically guarantees that the model is going to be one of the most popular this summer season, so make sure to shop one yourself if you like it. They are currently on sale too!

View this post on Instagram

Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

