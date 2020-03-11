Cardi B Has a Message for You About Coronavirus

The famous rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to share her views on the coronavirus epidemic. According to a 27-year-old rap star, the health crisis is confusing, and it’s messing with your look.

“I’m a little scared. S*** got me panicking”, Cardi B said in a video she posted on her Instagram profile. The “Bodak Yellow” singer said she doesn’t get the science behind it, but she knows it origins in Wuhan, China.

“A lot of s*** comes from motherf***ing China. If you’re wondering why your weave or your fashion packages haven’t arrived,” yep, that’s a coronavirus, she says. “I’m telling you, s*** is getting real”, she explained.

This video already has more than 7.3 million views, but not all of her fans were delighted with her statements. “Everyone jokes around until it hits home, and that ish has landed. It is very much here n moving around fast. Nothing dumb w being safe or preparing urself. Do you sis. I hope everyone else is too that follows you”, one of her 59.7 million followers wrote in comments.