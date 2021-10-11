Home Celebrities 43 Best Dressed At BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
43 Best Dressed At BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

by Mary McFarren
2021 BET Hip Hop Rewards was a sight to see! The big winners of the night were Cardy B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Tyler, The Creator, but that’s not what captured the onlookers. The fashion statements that were seen on the red carpet had no signature of any famous fashion designers. From floor-length hair to mismatched crocs and all other unconventional attires, the hip-hop stars set new trends that will surely be recreated.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: A Gangsta’s Pain
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Migos: Culture III
Megan Thee Stallion: Good News
DJ Khaled: Khaled Khaled
21 Savage & Metro Boomin: Savage Mode II
J. Cole: The Off-Season

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
Chris Brown & Young Thug: Go Crazy
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: Best Friend

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: Mr. Right Now
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: Every Chance I Get
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
WINNER: Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher
Drake
WINNER: J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
WINNER: Missy Elliott

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled
WINNER: Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Roddy Ricch: Late at Night
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
WINNER: Yung Bleu

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Saweetie
Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: Type Shit (Migos)
Drake: Having Our Way (Migos)
WINNER: JAY-Z: What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)
Lil Durk: Back in Blood (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (Remix) (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch: Lemonade (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: Thought Vs. Everybody
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: We Win
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: Pain Away
WINNER: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: What It Feels Like
Rapsody: 12 Problems

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
WINNER: Little Simz (United Kingdom)

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator

Nick Cannon

Source: Getty

Tyler, The Creator

Source: Getty

Taurus

Source: Getty

Remy Ma

Source: Getty

Dexta Daps

Source: Getty

DreamDoll

Source: Getty

Troy Smack Mitchell

Source: Getty

Ari Fletcher

Source: Getty

Erica Banks

Source: Getty

Young Thug

Source: Getty

Tara Hall

Source: Getty

Nelly

Source: Getty

Director X

Source: Getty

Tiyale Hayes

Source: Getty

Anthony Moosa Tiffith

Source: Getty

D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean & Karlous Miller

Source: Getty

Fivio Foreign

Source: Getty

Baby Keem

Source: Getty

GRIP

Source: Getty

Kal Banx

Source: Getty

DJ Holiday

Source: Getty

Kendall Kyndall

Source: Getty

Isaiah Rashad

Source: Getty

Rapsody

Source: Getty

Doechil

Source: Getty

BIA

Source: Getty

Angelina Sherie and D Smoke

Source: Getty

Christian Keyes

Source: Getty

Fat Joe

Source: Getty

Young Bleu

Source: Getty

DJ Envy

Source: Getty

IDK

Source: Getty

Kidd Kenn

Source: Getty

Paul Wall

Source: Getty

Lakeyah

Source: Getty

Kaytranada

Source: Getty

Symba

Source: Getty

Sarunas J. Jackson

Source: Getty

Phreshy

Source: Getty

Latto

Source: Getty

DJ Scheme

Source: Getty

DJ Hed

Source: Getty

Benny the Butcher

Source: Getty

