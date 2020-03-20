Cardi B Goes Crazy in Isolation

The famous rapper Cardi B posted on her Instagram profile a short video showing how she is dealing with quarantine and all the free time she has on her hands. In the video she captioned with: “Day 3,” she is standing behind a tower of Jenga blocks.

The video starts when she runs into the construction and hits it with her head and arms. Then the scream follows.

In less than two hours, this video has more than 3 million views. Her fans’ opinions about her choices in isolation were divided. Some of them thought that Cardi is going crazy, and the other part said it is hilarious.

“Just Go to bed, Cardi…Im up going crazy too, man!”, one of her friends wrote. “Me when I’m bored”, one of her followers commented, and another one added: “Mood”.

Some of them were worried about the consequences: “Now you gotta damm concussion Cardi wtf”. “Coronavirus Got Us F*cked Up”, “U must be bored”, “Yeah She lost it Ya Lololol”, “Corona got her actin’ crazy”, some of the comments read.