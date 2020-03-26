Cardi B Says NBA Players Get Money for Saying They Are Infected

Rapper and Grammy Award winner Cardi B, 27, made some controversial comments during an Instagram live video in which she claimed NBA players who have been infected so far received money to do so.

In a video where she was expressing concern over people who may be infected but have no symptoms, she touched on the topic of the infected NBA players. Cardi strongly thinks that these athletes are being paid to lie they have contracted the virus.

The first NBA player to be infected with the COVID-19 virus was the Utah Jazz and France center Rudy Gobert. Since then, his teammate, four Brooklyn Nets players, and several LA Lakers members have been infected. The award-winning artist is not convinced so many of them have the virus but no symptoms.

During the video, she went on a rant and said the following:

“Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don’t got no symptoms. So how am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it?!…ya’ll are playin with me. Cause y’all not really saying what it is. And it’s like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain’t. I’m starting to feel like y’all is payin’, to say that they got it, and if y’all are paying them to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? I’m trying to get paid.”