How to Pack Your Luggage Fast – Jean-Claude Van Damme Way!

Actor Jean-Claude Van Dam will soon turn 60, but he is still in physical form as he was as a young man. The charming Belgian showed that he still got it. This time in a new video he posted on his Instagram profile.

Van Dam is seen wearing a black suit and bow tie when he decides to close his suitcase with a firm leg kick quickly. “How to pack your luggage fast — the JCVD™ Way!”, he wrote in the caption.

His fans were amazed by his skills and showered him with compliments. This video is watched over 282,000 times and has almost 2,000 likes.

Jean-Claude once again showed who’s the boss.