Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Planning a Wedding?

Fifteen years have passed since the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, one of the favorite Hollywood couples. Many still can’t forget their love and actually want them to rekindle.

Their fans were delighted earlier this year when rumors of their reconciliation began, especially after they met at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, and their smiles and touches were captured by the cameras of photojournalists present there.

“They wanted to send a clear message: they love each other very deeply, and this new connection they share is growing stronger all the time. It has taken them both a long time to pluck up the courage to be pictured together like this, and now it has happened they can take things to the next level”, an insider told Heat magazine at the time.

All of this is not easy considering that Brad broke Jennifer’s heart in 2005 when he left her for Angelina Jolie, which was the main reason for their divorce. But his second marriage also came to an end in 2016, and it is believed that Brad reconnected with his ex-wife after that, having been one of the guests at her birthday and Christmas party.

Also, one of the actor’s close friends revealed to The Mirror that they had enjoyed at least five secret dates and spent Christmas holidays together at Jennifer’s home before the famous red carpet meeting.

“I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. It has taken a long time, but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on”, the close friend of Aniston revealed.

According to Life and Style, the couple is preparing to reaffirm their love by getting married on one of the beaches in Mexican Cabo.

“They are getting married in Cabo, and this time they will keep it under wraps until the affair has happened. What Brad craves most now is getting settled down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen,” the source told Life and Style.

According to the magazine, his parents are thrilled with that claim and expect to have a significant role on their wedding day, along with Jennifer’s best friend Courteney Cox and Brad’s friend Bradley Cooper.

“They want it to be romantic and beautiful. The theme will be spiritual, and they’ll do handwritten vows,” a source revealed, creating new hope for all those who believe in reconciling their favorite actors.