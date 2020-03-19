Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles in the Tiniest Bikini

Famous supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel showed off her amazing body in a miniature bikini while enjoying on a beach in Miami with her older son Anaca, 3.

She was in a tiny bikini and seemed not to be afraid of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old supermodel gave birth to her second son Ariel in 2018, just three months after launching her bikini brand called “Tropic”.

Swanepoel showed off her toned belly and incredibly long legs, as well as her firm buttocks, captivating everyone in attendance.

Candice arrived at the beach with a red and white headscarf tied around her waist, carrying a knit bag on one shoulder while carrying her son in the other. She tied a hair bun and put on discreet jewelry, as well as black sunglasses.

She looked simply perfect in a brown bikini. A thong swimsuit highlighted her firm buttocks, while her upper part of bikini barely covered her breasts and revealed her neckline.

Candice looked happy, though she is currently single.

Recall that in the summer of 2019, Candice posted on social media that she was alone after dating Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, 37 for 14 years, with whom she has two sons.

They started dating in 2001 when she was 17, and he was 23. They got engaged in August 2015 and broke up in November 2018. Hermann was the first and only partner of the beautiful Candice, and it is not known if the beauty was with someone else since.