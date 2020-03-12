Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in a Lava Bikini

The famous model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 24, boasted about her curves in a tiny bikini on Instagram.

She took a provocative pose and photographed her tight body in a miniature “lava” bikini. The world’s most famous family Kardashian-Jenner is currently enjoying a vacation in sunny Palm Springs, and its members are sharing their provocative, sultry swimsuit photos day by day, receiving millions of likes.

One of the selfies was shared by a 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel who posted a few photos in a red swimsuit on her Instagram profile. She donned a thong bikini and cowboy boots and shared such an image with her 124 million followers.

A few days ago, she posted some photos in a bikini that barely covered her intimate parts.

Kendall also recently posed with her younger sister Kylie, whom fans have criticized for overdoing plastic surgery and looking older than she really is.

Everyone noticed that Kylie had had significantly larger breasts lately, but she did not comment on these speculations.