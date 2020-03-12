Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in a Lava Bikini

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The famous model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 24, boasted about her curves in a tiny bikini on Instagram.

She took a provocative pose and photographed her tight body in a miniature “lava” bikini. The world’s most famous family Kardashian-Jenner is currently enjoying a vacation in sunny Palm Springs, and its members are sharing their provocative, sultry swimsuit photos day by day, receiving millions of likes.

Image source: profimedia.com

One of the selfies was shared by a 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel who posted a few photos in a red swimsuit on her Instagram profile. She donned a thong bikini and cowboy boots and shared such an image with her 124 million followers.

A few days ago, she posted some photos in a bikini that barely covered her intimate parts.

Image source: profimedia.com

Kendall also recently posed with her younger sister Kylie, whom fans have criticized for overdoing plastic surgery and looking older than she really is.

Read Also: Kendall Jenner Wants to Become Beyoncé’s Assistant

Image source: Instagram

Everyone noticed that Kylie had had significantly larger breasts lately, but she did not comment on these speculations.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner After & Before Pictures: Did She Do Surgery?

View this post on Instagram

TALK TO ME NICE 🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Troll Each Other for Having Weird...

Kendall Jenner Wants to Become Beyoncé’s Assistant

Kendall Jenner Shocks Her Fans With Bizarre Pictures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
18 + 12 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy