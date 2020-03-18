Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes to the Gym Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Internet sensation Abby Dowse posted a picture on her Instagram profile, sharing that she is ready for the gym today. The 31-year-old blond flaunted her curves in pink leggings and a matching sports bra.

Her busty chest came to the foreground in a full-body photo. “Felt cute for gym today”, she wrote in the caption and earned 20.300 likes and almost 500 comments.

Abby Dowse is famous for her tiny waist, ripped abs, and lush cleavage. She often posts provocative pictures on her Instagram profile, which earned her 2.1 million followers.

Blond bombshell also posted a story from the gym, in which she is posing in her pink outfit, paired with a gray cap and gray Balenciaga purse.

At the moment, the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, and many countries advised its citizens to stay at home so that the virus wouldn’t spread so quickly. For Abby, obviously, the gym is a place to become fit and healthy, not sick.

Her fans, however, were stunned by her look. “You’re gorgeous, girl”, “Prettiest Lady on Instagram”, “Always cute”, “Cutie in pink!”, some of the comments read.