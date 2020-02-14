Candice Swanepoel Reveals Stunning News

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, 31, is the dream of every man. Her incredible natural beauty and figure steal away the looks wherever she appears. On her Instagram page where she has more than 14.1 million followers, she regularly uploads provocative and sexy pictures.

One such photo from her Jamaica vacation caused a lot of steam online. Something else shocked the world however, and it was her revelation that she has only been with one man, whom she was with from 2005 until the middle of 2019.

View this post on Instagram From where I’d rather be.. 🧚🏻‍♀️🌱💦 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:38am PST

Her busy schedule took her to New York Fashion Week, as well as an Oscar de la Renta show. She would rather be elsewhere, as her caption on the photo in question says. “From where I’d rather be..”



