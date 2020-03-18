Samantha Rayner Provokes in a Micro Bikini

Instagram model and social media sensation Samantha Rayner has yet again gave her fans a look at her incredible body. With a new bikini photo, she put her amazing figure on display while wearing a tiny bikini.

Read also: Melissa Riso Teases With Poolside Bikini Photos

The brunette beauty stood in front of the camera for a full frontal picture, with her right leg on the side. She put her hand on the upper thigh area and looked away from the lens. She went with a fierce facial expression, making the overall pose even dreamier.

Read also: Kylie Jenner Treated Fans to a Bikini Video

View this post on Instagram @toria_tonia 🖤 A post shared by Samantha Rayner 🌹 (@samantharaynerx) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:23pm PDT

The grey Toria Tonia bikini barely covered her body, and her accessories included earrings, and her famous bellybutton piercing. She had a stunning tan in the photo, which contrasts well with the all-white manicure on her long nails.

The stunning model has 670,000 followers on Instagram, and this post has nearly 32,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

View this post on Instagram holiday glow A post shared by Samantha Rayner 🌹 (@samantharaynerx) on Mar 12, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

Samantha Rayner is famous for her provocative Instagram posts in which she can be seen wearing micro bikinis, skintight dresses, and lingerie.