Donatella and Allegra Versace Donate to Milan Hospital

Donatella Versace, 64, and her daughter Allegra Versace, 33, have donated 200,000 euros to a hospital in Milan to help them fight coronavirus.

The fashion designers showed their incredible generosity and put s considerable sum to a great cause in an effort to finally stop the spreading of the virus that killed almost 8,000 people, and infected more than 200,000.

They picked the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, since it has an incredible amount of people in need of assistance. Italy is the second most impacted country, with more than 25,000 infected and almost 2,000 dead. Death rate in this country sits at 7.3%.

The mother and daughter posted this message regarding their donation:

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives. This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of €200,000 to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones. This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another.”

A week ago, their fellow colleague Giorgio Armani donated a total of 1 million euros to a number of Rome and Milan hospitals.

Source: harpersbazaar.com