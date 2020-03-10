Melissa Riso Teases With Poolside Bikini Photos

Actress and model Melissa Riso is famous for posting steamy revealing snaps of her beautiful body. Her latest content includes poolside pics where she can be seen lying in a turquoise two-piece bikini.

The beauty struck a provocative pose, with one arm behind her head, looking away from the camera. Her sculpted figure and bronze tan are in the center of the photo, as is her belly tattoo, with which she covered a 6-inch scar from a high school car accident.

She oiled her body for the shoot, and the overall shine was further accentuated with the golden details of the bikini. The beauty accessorized the look with earrings, bracelets, and a gold chain. She also wore full makeup for the photo session.

“All I want in life is to give love and be loved…,” reads the caption below, while the comment section contains nothing but praise from her fans.

“A very hot pose and a beautiful figure, honey,” said one happy fan, while another wrote, “You look breathtaking.”

The bombshell Melissa Riso has over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram page, where most of her pics include her wearing racy outfits, bikinis, and tight dresses.