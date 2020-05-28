Blac Chyna Stuns With an Unreal Swimsuit

Model, entrepreneur, and former stripper Angela Renée White, 32, better known by her stage name Blac Chyna, has shocked her fans with her latest social media post.

She is popular far and wide for her stunningly revealing and racy outfits. Often almost completely nude, she has never been afraid of showcasing her curvaceous figure. Recently, she decided to show everyone her go-to swimsuit for the 2020 Summer season.

The bombshell wore the closest thing to a one-piece bikini out there. The upper part is not that out of the ordinary. However, the lower end quickly turns into a thong, becoming narrower the further it goes from her breasts.

The sleek dark grey metallic swimsuit piece hugged her famous curves perfectly. She did not give us a look from the back, but it is definitely more NSFW than the front. Chyna tied her hair in several long braids that extended to her hips, and wore heavy makeup.

She posted a total of three posts and five pictures. The one that shows her entire figure revealed she also wore see-through high heels. Her post gained over 110,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments. The stunner has north of 16.4 million followers on Instagram.

Her fans rushed to the comments and expressed their amazement with her body and the daring racy outfit. She regularly shares similarly provocative content and yet still manages to surprise everyone.