Cardi B Shows The Fans Her Brand New Tattoo

Famous rap artist Cardi B, 27, showed off her brand new tattoo in a revealing bikini. The amazing new ink has been in the works for months, and now it is finally ready.

The famous American rapper is quite famous for her racy and skimpy outfits, and provocative photos in which she flaunts her curves. Now she has one more part of her body to parade on her social media, her incredible new tattoo.

Source: Instagram.com

Cardi’s new ink has taken months to complete. The colorful floral tattoo starts from her neck and shoulder, and then gradually moves over her left booty cheek and thing, ending inside of her left thigh. She has already shared a few hot poses in which she prodly displayed the red, green, and orange flowers.

Source: Instagram.com

On her right thigh and slightly above the right booty cheek, she has already had another large tattoo,  a very colorful peacock. The two tattoos Cardi B now has complement one another beautifully. She reminded us of the older ink in her latest Instagram video, in which she is slowly approaching the camera while holding her breasts.

