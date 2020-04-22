Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods Show off Their Figure During Grocery Shopping

One is a controversial rapper, and the other is a famous mistress – Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods are looking unrecognizable these days, without glamour we used to see in public. Besides their makeup-free look, their lush curves have drawn the most attention.

The 31-year-old Blac Chyna was spotted while walking out of her home isolation in a tight gray jumpsuit without heavy makeup on her face while waiting for a local Los Angeles store to open. There was no concern on her face, and the rapper did not even bring a protective mask and did not adhere to the recommended measures of social distance.

By the way, the musician has angered her fans these days after trying to charge them a video call through social media a whopping $ 950, and to follow back on Instagram $ 250.

While Blac Chyna didn’t care for the precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic, Jordyn Woods embarked on a grocery shopping with a mask. She was hard to identify, but her lush bottom in tight leggings revealed her.