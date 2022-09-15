Interacting with your viewers is essential if you want more people to tune in to your live broadcasts. The people who follow you are more than simply an audience; they are a group of people who care about what you have to say. They devote time to viewing your broadcast since they are in search of both entertainment and social connection.

However, it may get tiring to consistently generate fresh material to keep your channel afloat. Have you run out of ways to spice up your live broadcast too? We’ve got you covered with 10 fantastic ideas that are sure to please both you and your audience. You won’t have to worry about running out of inspiration now that you have this list!

1. Host a Contest Where People Can Win Free Stuff

Live competitions are fun and have been shown to increase viewership and membership numbers. Contests with rewards are always exciting, and the winners are always grateful. Inviting a large audience to your live broadcast like this is a great way to become noticed, especially if you utilize social media to spread the message.

2. Show off a Skill/Talent on a Live Stream

This is very common in China, where some broadcasters make $40 million a year from telecasts. People can be entertained regardless of whether or not they can sing or play an instrument. Your online audience is guaranteed to enjoy the same skills that delight your actual pals, family members, and office colleagues.

3. Take Your Viewers Out on a Date with You!

Get out of the house and do whatever it is that you enjoy doing outside, whether it be going to your favorite coffee shop, attending a neighborhood street concert, perusing a farmer’s market, or something else. IRL streaming is becoming increasingly popular as a result of the appeal of showing audience members aspects of the streamer’s real life.

4. Get Your Audience Thinking with a Special Quiz

People have a lot of fun taking quizzes, especially ones that are given in real time. However, you need to put in a lot of preparing time for the quiz. Check to see if the responses to your queries can be humorous at times and are not very challenging.

5. Use Your Networking Skills for a Collab

Inviting a key opinion leader or respected colleague in a live interview is a great way to keep things interesting. Including interviews in your live broadcasts is a fun way to spice things up and reach both your audience and the audience of your guests. Joe Rogan’s show is a fantastic example of interesting interviews and conversations.

6. Do a House Tour for Your Viewers

You are establishing a connection with the audience members. Imagine a live feed of a tour of your home, much like when you were younger and you invited one of your classmates to your house. It is entertaining, and it provides a glimpse into who you are as a person. Be cautious not to provide any information about your precise location in the real world. It’s important to be safe!

7. Get a Question and Answer Session Going

A stream that consists of questions and answers encourages more engagement, brings in more viewers, and makes your audience feel more connected to you on a personal level. People value genuineness in this day and age more than ever before. Either prepare some questions in advance to ask, or ask viewers to bring in questions through the live chat.

8. Indulge in Some Good ‘Ol Newsjacking

The use of newsjacking is a fantastic method for increasing one’s audience ratings and gaining further attention. Connecting to a topical news or story is not a particularly innovative strategy, but it is a very efficient one for increasing the number of views on your streams. TWiT does a good job at presenting this strategy on their Twitch channel.

9. Do a Live Stream Fundraiser for a Cause You Support

If you go live to raise money for a cause you care about, you may get new, devoted viewers who share your passion. This is a good way to build a great fan following, while at the same time increasing your viewership on your live streams. Not to mention, the cause you support will get the much-needed financial assistance.

10. Plan a Spontaneous Live Session

Creating a schedule for your broadcasts is essential, but being spontaneous every once in a while might bring you a significant number of new viewers. If you go live with an intriguing piece of content during a busy time of the day, you could be amazed at the amount of interaction you get. Keeping things spontaneous can also help you get out of your comfort zone.

Wrapping Up

This is only the beginning of the entertaining things you can do on a live stream. The more you broadcast and interact with your audience, the more concepts will flow to you.