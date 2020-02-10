Blac Chyna Flaunts a Busty Display in a Plunging Black Dress at 2020 Oscars

Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge and model Blac Chyna came first at the 2020 Academy Awards. But this is the case every year: the lesser-known stars come first, while the main ones come just before the start of the ceremony, and then complete chaos ensues.

Among the first stars on this year’s red carpet were Lily Aldridge, who at least has a successful modeling career, and Blac Chyna, who is famous for her relationships with rich and successful men, provocative outfits, and scandals.

At the 2020 Oscars, Blac Chyna wore a long black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.

Chyna became famous for her relationship with rapper Tyga, with whom she has a son. After they broke up, she started dating Rob Kardashian, to whom she got engaged after only six weeks of dating, and soon became pregnant with their daughter Dream.

Image source: profimedia.comGiven that Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner allegedly stolen Tyga from Chyna, it was rumored from the beginning that she had seduced Rob only to seek revenge on Kylie and her family, whom she often quarreled with and abused them every step of the way.

Also, her best friend is Amber Rose, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Kanye West, the current husband of Kim Kardashian, so the fights were on all sides.

However, after the newspaper stopped dealing with her break up with Rob, they also forgot a bit about Chyna, who has since seduced some more rappers. Now she tried to get back into the spotlight by coming to the Oscars, though it was not clear to many what she was doing there, and the creation she appeared in was, as always, highly questionable.