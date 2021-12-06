Sandra Bullock Recalls Mishaps While Recording Nude Scene With Ryan Reynolds

Sandy Bullock sat down with Adam Rey on the “About Last Night Podcast” to discuss some gaffes from the 2009 rom-com “The Proposal”. Apparently, shooting a nude scene with her long-time friend Ryan Reynolds turned into a silly moment to remember.

Anne Fletcher’s “The Proposal” is one of the sweetest romantic comedies that capture the audiences and critics alike. The plot involves around faux-marriage between Canadian Margaret (Sandra Bullock) and Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) in an attempt for her to stay in the US. The seemingly simple task gets complicated along the way with one scene involving Bullock going out of the bathroom naked bumping into also naked Reynolds.

The 57-year old actress remembered an awkward scene. Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back,” she said. “We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director who’s just incredible, she’s great. So, we had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming into fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples, and Ryan’s little— not little, at all! It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”

Everything went smoothly. Stickers stayed in their places, and the two actors got through the shooting with comfort so far. Sandra continued: “I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your ball sack!’ I’m like, ‘Oh God!’ because you wanna look down but I’m like, ‘Don’t look down. Don’t look down.’ Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, ‘Anne, there’s a way to present that information’ “.

The two old friends took it with humor and comradery. Bullock continued to explain that she didn’t look at Ryan’s private parts regardless of Fletcher bringing it up. Reynolds was also pretty cool about the whole incident. “Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable.”

Sandra Bullock is known to not do nude scenes in movies, so it was quite a surprise that she made an exception. “I was like, ‘I will do this naked scene only if I can be humiliated and funny,'” Bullock said. “You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked — in real life or onscreen. There’s just no point in it! It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise I knew I was in the presence of safety.”

The movie was a blockbuster earning over $317 million at the box office. It’s considered one of the most successful comedies in the past couple of decades. Since then, Bullock moved onto more serious roles appearing in a few dystopian movies like “Gravity” and “Bird Box”. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” came out on November 24th and is currently streaming on Netflix.