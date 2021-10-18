10 Best Photos Of Royal Family Attending Movie Premieres

The Royal family loves going to the theatre for a good movie. There are no popcorn, nachos, and sodas involved at the royal outings but there’s a lot of beautiful gowns that Royal ladies have worn throughout the years. The Queen was seen many times at the movie premiers, but she especially delighted the crowds when she showed up wearing a green gown for the 2000 Christmas premiere of The Grinch.

Lady Diana followed in the Queen’s path attending numerous movie opening nights around the world. The paparazzi were right there to capture her every move, from the car she drove in, to the dress, hair, shoes, and the company she was with. The younger generation of Royals, from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Princesses Beatrice, and Eugenie, are still very interested in attending film premieres. Without further ado, here’s the selection of photos from Royal outings.

September 2021

The long-awaited James Bond: No Time To Die finally hit the theatres, and the Royals were right there. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall were all dressed up for the outing. Kate Middleton was wearing an embellished golden gown with a cape, while Camilla Parker Bowls went for the baby-blue dress by Bruce Oldfield.

June 1985

Lady Diana went out for the premiere of another James Bond movie – A View To A Kill. Princess of Wales wore a shiny, silver floor-length gown for the outing with a matching clutch purse.

January 2012

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed up for the War Horse premiere in London’s Leicester Square. The Duchess wore a red and black lace gown by Alice Temperley.

June 1981

The iconic Lady Diana’s look from the early eighties was from the premiere of the Bond movie For Your Eyes Only.

March 2009

Sarah Ferguson attended the premiere of The Young Victoria in London with her two daughters from her marriage with Prince Andrew – Beatrice and Eugenie.

October 2015

Duke and Duchess seem to be huge fans of James Bond movies. This time they attended the premiere of 007: Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall. Kate looked stunning in a light blue gown by Jenny Packham.

November 2000

Queen Elizabeth II amazed the public when she showed up for the premiere of The Grinch wearing a mint green gown.

November 2016

Kate Middleton turned heads when she attended, in a capacity as patron for the charity Action on Addiction, the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob. The Duchess even got to pet the famous cat from the movie.

November 2006

Judy Dench had the chance to meet the longest-reigning monarch at the premiere of the James Bond movie Casino Royale.

September 2012

The Countess of Wessex showed up in a tight black dress with an interesting accessory – a fan clutch, for the premiere of Rebelle in Toronto.