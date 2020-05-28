Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Works Out in Lace Leggings

Mexican TV host Yanet Garcia, 29, famous around the world for her incredible and stunning curves, shared a provocative home workout video on Instagram.

Garcia is is often dubbed “The Hottest Weather Girl.” The beauty treated her fans recently to a very provocative and revealing video from her home, in which she is exercising in racy leggings.

Daring Workout Clothes

In the video, the bombshell is working out in her living room. She can be seen doing several squat-related exercises using an agility ladder. Yanet wore a very special gym outfit for the occasion. Her video currently sits at over 150,000 likes and some 1,900 comments. She has more than 13.3 million followers on her Instagram page.

The beauty put on a pair of white lace leggings that appear to be see-through. She paired it with a matching top and a black baseball cap. The skintight outfit hugged all of her curves and made them stand out beautifully. Garcia tied her hair in a ponytail that hanged freely through her baseball cap gap.

Gym Freak

The beautiful weather girl from Mexico is passionate when it comes to exercise. She makes sure she is always in shape, which is one of the reason many consider her to be the hottest lady in her line of work.

Regarding the rest of her Instagram content, a good number of her posts sees her in gym outfits like leggings and tops. She loves to share workout videos from home, in which she not only shares her stunning figure, but her go-to activities and colorful outfits as well.

Rise to Prominence

Yanet Garcia took the world by storm several years ago. She became viral for her unbelievable figure and the skimpy, tight dresses she wears while working on TV. Many people started following weather news just to catch a glimpse of the attractive host.

If she wanted to, she could without a doubt have a very successful career in modeling!