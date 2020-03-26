World’s Hottest Weather Girl Shares Her Before and After Pics

Yanet Garcia, who is better known as the World’s hottest weather girl, decided to share with her Instagram followers her pictures from 10 years ago, placed side by side with her latest photos.

The Mexican beauty posted this as a motivation for everyone who decides to change their ways of life.

“Hard Work Pays Off. 100% BUILT IN THE GYM”, she wrote in the caption along with the motivational message. “Every decision you make, from what you eat to what you do with your free time … will make you what you will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. See what you want and start to become that person”, Garcia wrote.

She continued: “Enjoy the process a lot because every day you will be closer to your goal. Be patient because the results will take time but will be worth it. Do not give up that if I have been able, you can also achieve it. Do it for yourself and your health”.

Yanet also shared her experience: “The most beautiful thing that has led me to lead a healthy life goes beyond a beautiful body, is to feel good about myself. Focus, work hard, believe in yourself, and don’t let anyone tell you that it is NOT possible.”