World’s Hottest Weather Girl Heats up the Internet With Her 80s Workout Routine

Famous weather reporter Yanet Garcia delighted her followers on social media with a video of her workout routine in the 80s style. The 29-year-old television personality showed off her incredible physique in an eye-catching outfit.
Mexican bombshell wore a colorful garment with a plunging neckline, which left little to the imagination. Yanet often shares workout videos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. This time she decided to reveal one of her specific workouts.
“I dream of a world in all women can be helpful and true to each other! Together we are stronger, faster, and better… In honor of #WHM, I want to bring inspiration to you and tag us on your #workout posts, letting us know your dreams about women in fitness. Start with ‘I dream of …’ 80’s workout”, the caption of the video read.
I dream of a world in all women can be helpful and true to each other! Together we are stronger, faster and better… In honor of #WHM I want to bring inspiration to you and tag us on your #workout posts, letting us know your dreams about women in fitness. Start with "I dream of … " #trailblazHERS @fitplan_app 💪🏻💜 80's workout 🏋🏻♀️ He estado pensando mucho en todo el gran cambio que se ha estado haciendo en pro a las mujeres y he llegado a la conclusión de que el CAMBIO empieza por nosotras mismas, porque desgraciadamente las mujeres somos las que más nos afectamos entre nosotras. El día que nosotras mujeres empecemos a respetarnos unas a las otras dejando de juzgarnos y aceptándonos tal cual somos, ese día estaremos más cerca del objetivo. Me recordó a una entrevista que le hicieron a @emmawatson donde ella decía que desgraciadamente las críticas más fuertes que ha tenido en su vida han sido de mujeres. Cómo queremos que exista un cambio? Ser feminista no es estar en contra de los hombres, es querer tener los mismos derechos y oportunidades y estamos tan tan lejos de conseguirlo y solo unidas podremos empezar el cambio.Esa entrevista cambió completamente mi manera de ver las críticas que he recibido a lo largo de mi vida. Entendí que no importa lo que hagas o que tan talentosa puedas ser. Siempre como mujeres nos atacamos mucho. Es momento de hacer consciencia. Realmente quieres un cambio? Entonces dejemos de atacarnos y unámonos por el simple hecho de ser MUJERES! Siéntete libre de ser TU 💜 Recuerda TU APARIENCIA NO DETERMINA QUIEN ERES.
This video has more than 2.1 million views and almost 3000 comments. Her fans were delighted with the sight of Garcia’s perfectly toned body in an 80s outfit, accompanied by the music from the past century.
“Oh my God, you are adorable”, one fan commented, and another added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect video in my life”.
“You are so creative, keep creating you helped me so much”, one comment read. Some of her followers showed their great appreciation for Yanet Garcia: “I love you so much Yanet, keep being amazing”.
I hope my journey inspires you (and sorry my English is not perfect and I'm still learning🤪) I was so skinny my entire life and then I decided to dedicate myself to going to the gym and eating healthy on a consistent basis. Anything is possible if you believe in yourself and the words you say about yourself matter. Ladies I hope you know how beautiful you are. Just keep going 💪🏻❤️ @fitplan_app @camspeck @peperincon @samuelreyes.55 @miss_m_jade