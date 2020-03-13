World’s Hottest Weather Girl Heats up the Internet With Her 80s Workout Routine

Famous weather reporter Yanet Garcia delighted her followers on social media with a video of her workout routine in the 80s style. The 29-year-old television personality showed off her incredible physique in an eye-catching outfit.

Mexican bombshell wore a colorful garment with a plunging neckline, which left little to the imagination. Yanet often shares workout videos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. This time she decided to reveal one of her specific workouts.

“I dream of a world in all women can be helpful and true to each other! Together we are stronger, faster, and better… In honor of #WHM, I want to bring inspiration to you and tag us on your #workout posts, letting us know your dreams about women in fitness. Start with ‘I dream of …’ 80’s workout”, the caption of the video read.

This video has more than 2.1 million views and almost 3000 comments. Her fans were delighted with the sight of Garcia’s perfectly toned body in an 80s outfit, accompanied by the music from the past century.

“Oh my God, you are adorable”, one fan commented, and another added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect video in my life”.

“You are so creative, keep creating you helped me so much”, one comment read. Some of her followers showed their great appreciation for Yanet Garcia: “I love you so much Yanet, keep being amazing”.