Mark Zuckerberg Defends Donald Trump on Fact-Checking

NEW YORK POST – 05/28/2020: In an unexpected turn of events, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg found himself defending President Donald Trump. The Facebook founder stated that Twitter was wrong to fact-check POTUS. We are talking about Trump’s tweets regarding mail-in ballots, which he claimed could lead to fraud.



According to Zuckerberg, social media outlets shouldn’t be the “arbiters of truth.” During an interview with Fox News, Mark stated: “We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the owner of Facebook weighed in on this situation. What’s surprising is that he’s siding with President Trump. This is what Zuckerberg said during the interview that will air on The Daily Briefing: “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Read Also: Twitter is Finally Taking a Stand Against Misleading Donald Trump

As it could be expected, Twitter’s chief executive Jack Dorsey, disagreed with both Trump and Zuckerberg. This is what Dorsey responded via Twitter: “This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth.’ Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

After his tweet was fact-checked, Trump went ballistic on social media: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives [sic] voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.”

Source: nypost.com