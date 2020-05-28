Donald Trump Plans to Sign an Executive Order on Social Media

BBC – 05/28/2020: Donald Trump is at it again. This time POTUS decided to attack social media platforms accusing them of working against conservatives. The reason why President Trump was enraged is that Twitter decided to fact-check some of his tweets. In the aftermath of this, the 45th US President decided to sign an executive order on social media.



At the moment, we are not aware of the content that this order has. Details are known only to POTUS and his closest associates. It is known that Donald Trump attacked Twitter and other social media platforms that they are biased against him.

This is what he tweeted: “Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!”

For some time now, Trump is at war with media and social media outlets. But things took a turn for the worst after one of his posts was given a fact-check. We are talking about this one: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….”

It was a long rant by the President, as you can see but not substantiated by facts. After being attacked by POTUS, chief executive of Twitter, Jack Dorsey responded: “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

Source: bbc.com