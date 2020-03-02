Why Did David Beckham Fall in Love With Victoria?

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. The legendary English footballer and his singer and designer wife have been married since 1999, and they have four children together.

Their relationship is well known for being true and real, and they never experienced any controversy over the decades.

On her Instagram profile where more than 28 million people follow her, she posted a cute video from the early days of their relationship. In it, David can be seen asnwering the question, “What made you fall in love with Victoria?”

View this post on Instagram So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:33am PST

The footballer answers, “I couldn’t, you know, put a finger on one thing, it was everything. You know, the whole package, I just fell in love with it.”

Victoria jokingly reacts with, “With it?”, adding, “Im not an it!”, to which the love of her life says, “With you darling, sorry.” She also says, “He’s very sexy isn’t he?”

Many argue they are the cutest couple ever because of how much they truly love each other.

Victoria captioned the video with, “So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x”, and it has more than 3.4 million likes and over 6,000 comments.