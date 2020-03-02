Celebrities

Demi Rose Is Afraid of Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
The famous Instagram model Demi Rose was spotted wearing a mask at LA International Airport. The 24-year-old model decided to take precaution on her trip during the spread of coronavirus.

She also boasted about it on Instagram. Rose posted a selfie wearing a mask and wrote: “No corona for me hun”.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

For her plane ride, the model chose to wear a black scoop neck top with black leggings. She completed her look with a visor cap.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Demi Rose wasn’t the only celebrity wearing a protective cover while traveling. Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture from a plane to Paris.

Rose delighted her fans on Instagram with a picture from the plane. She posed in the same outfit. This picture has more than half of million likes.

Image source: Instagram

Her colleague, Instagram star Neyleen Ashley wrote: “This entire fit is 🔥🔥”, and other fans wished her safe flight.

View this post on Instagram

Tourist 🖤 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on

Tracy Finke

