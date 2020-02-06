Celebrities

Victoria Beckham Shows of Her Adorable Freckles

by Elsa Stringer
Famous fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 45, has released a short video on her Instagram profile and the fans cannot stop talking about it. While showcasing her new £180 serum, she was not wearing any makeup.

source:instagram.com

The result of this? The fans and the media fell in love with her cute freckles! She can be seen with a towel on her head, in a bathrobe, talking about her new product.

source:instagram.com

Her followers were amazed with her natural beauty and commented their amazement below the post. “I love your freckles, are they real?” reads one of them. She captioned the video with the following message:

“It’s here!!! I’ve been working on this for a long long time and am so excited to share my Power Serum with @augustinusbader! The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes. Discover it at the link in bio or at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx Kisses VB #MakeupFree #PowerYourSkin #VBGlow”

The video has more than 1.8 million views in less than a day, and more than 1,600 comments.

