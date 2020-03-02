Liam Hemsworth Spotted on a Lunch Date

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth, 30, has found love one more time after shockingly separating from his wife Miley Cyrus last summer. They married in December of 2018, and their divorce was finalized in January of 2020.

The charming Australian is now dating model Gabriella Brooks, and the two were spotted on Thursday in Los Angeles having lunch together.

He looked great and every bit the guy ladies drool over as he was leaving The Ivy, a restaurant where the pair was spotted with some friends.

His sculpted figure could easily be seen through his T-shirt. He also wore trousers, a pair of white shoes, and sunglasses. His hair was stylishly coiffed, as always.

His supermodel girlfriend opted for a white tank top and waist high jeans, while her long blonde hair was mostly free, except for a small ponytail. She completed the look with black shoes, black sunglasses, and a black handbag.

Before the youngest Hemsworth brother, Brooks dated the English singer and guitarist of “The 1975” band, Matthew Healy, for four years.

View this post on Instagram Luck dragon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 22, 2019 at 8:06am PST



source:dailymail.co.uk