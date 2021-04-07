Who Wore It Better: 8 Times Royal Ladies Wore the Same Clothes

Royal ladies don’t have those “what-to-wear-today” problems every other woman has. They are usually surrounded by advisers and designers, who know exactly what to give them to wear at certain occasions. Royal protocols are quite strict and it’s no odd that advisors sometimes use the same outfit they saw on the other Royal lady, so they wouldn’t make a mistake when choosing the outfit.

It is always interesting to see two women wearing the same clothes, so we can compare them and see who wore it better. So, for fun sake, we also did some a “who-wore-it-better” contest, so here is a top 8 Royal ladies twinning, and you can give us your opinion in the comment section.

Red Skirt

The Duchess of Sussex and The Queen of Spain definitely have the same taste in fashion. They twinned more than once, and we can’t say which one looked better. Leather skirts are quite popular nowadays, even with the Royals.This beautiful Hugo Boss skirt was worn by the two ladies in 2019. Meghan paired it with a sweater of darker shade of red, while Queen Letizia chose a white blouse.

Sparkly dress

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway wore a sparkly Erdem dress. This dress can be worn at any occasion, being it a fancy dinner or a casual lunch. Both of the ladies wore it perfectly, paring it with beige high heels.

Lovely Pink Dress

The two British Royal Ladies wore the same pink Emilia Wickstead dress for the British Royal occasions. First to wear it was Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex at Ascot Racecourse, and Princess Beatrice recreated the look for the Trooping The Colour just a year later. Looks like Beatrice is looking up to her aunt when it comes to fashion.

Long White Dress

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Sofphia were not the only royal ladies to wear this beautiful long dress. Many other Royals like Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway loved the look and recreated it. Even though the occasions were different, Kate’s being casual and Princess Sofia’s being formal, the lovely ladies looked amazing.

Floral Dress

Floral Vilshenko dress worn by beautiful Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Charlene, Princess of Monaco is something every woman needs in her closet. It looks both elegant and chic, and with the right pair of shoes, you can look it like a Royal.

Red Jumpsuit

Royal ladies wearing a jumpsuit or jeans would be unthinkable in the past, but today many ladies decide to wear it on more casual occasions. Queen Maxima of The Netherlands had this beautiful jumpsuit in 2016, and Princess Charlene of Monaco recreated the look for the Red Cross Gala.

Green Dress

Beatrice was always mooked about her fashion choice when she waa younger. Just remember how she looked and William and Kate’s wedding. But these days her fashion choice are the ones that many other royals like to recreate, like this beautiful dress she wore in 2019. Kate chose the same one just a year later.

There is our list. We couldn’t be biased to choose who wore any of this better, but you can share your opinions and ideas in the comment section.