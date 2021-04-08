10 Most memorable Royal Ladies Green outfits

The Royal family members, especially women, always had a good taste when it comes to fashion. They can rock any colour or design, being it long gown, or more relaxed,casual everyday outfit. They have had some downfalls, of course, but most of the time we loved what they wore.

Some pieces they wear are usually sold out in a few hours, and it can be said they are good brand ambassadors. They look good in any colour, but my favourites are definitely shades of green, which they usually wear for St. Patrick’s Day, but sometimes we can see them wearing it on some other occasions.

Here is the list of some of the most memorable green outfits worn by the female members of the Royal family, past and present.

1. The Queen in bright green

The Queen loves wearing bright colours, especially yellow and green. She wore this lovely mint outfit for the final day of Royal Ascot in 2019. She is advised to wear bright colours, so as her security could easily see her when she’s in the crowd, even though she hadn’t done that very often in past years. It is also the idea that people will notice her more quickly if she stands out from the group of people

2. Beautiful Diana

Princess Diana had such a good style and she looked elegant and classy in anything she wore. There are so many memorable outfits everyone likes, like the black short “revenge” dress she wore after she had found out about Prince Charles and Camila Parker, to a stunning blue suit she wore to a concert in 190.

This beautiful green two piece with white collar and matching hat, Princess Diana wore for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1988.

3. Traditional and stunning

It was difficult to choose which Kate’s outfit was the favourite as she looks so stunning wearing green. We chose this beautiful green Catherine Walker tunic she wore on the second day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal visit to Pakistan in 2019. It was so nice how she respected the tradition of the country and still looked so beautiful.

4. Final Royal engagement

There are so many memorable Meghan Markle’s outfits, especially in green. From the olive-green dress she wore for Prince Louis christening, to the lovely green coat with black floral embellishments she wore when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada.

Yet, the outfit she wore for their final Royal engagement left the most impact. This beautiful green dress was designed by Kate’s favourite designer Emilia Wickstead, and perfectly matched with William Chambers hat in the same colour.

5. Lovely Floral

Princess Eugenie always had some interesting sense of fashion. People didn’t quite understand it sometimes, like the outfit she wore for Prince William’s wedding. Yet, there are so many lovely outfits she likes to wear casually, like this lovely Alice and Olivia floral dress. She wore it at anti-slavery event at Westminster Abbey.

6. Engagement dress

Same as her sister, Princess Beatrice wasn’t always praised for her fashion choices. Yet in later years she definitely had some great outfits. One of the latest was her engagement floral green dress by Australian brand Zimmerman.

7. Interesting and chic

Sarah Fergunson, also known as former Duchess of York ,and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, had so many chic, yet funny outfits. This lovely and interesting outfit she wore for her daughter’s wedding day was from a local designer Emma Louise, and her interesting white-brim hat with a ribbon was a creation of Jess Collett.

8. Moroccan caftan outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall loves wearing bright colours, and we can also see she loves green colour. This interesting Moroccan caftan was a gift from King Mohammed VI, and she wore it for St. Patrick’s Day dinner at the Embassy of Ireland.

9. Casual Dress

The lovely Duchess of Wessex is not yet very popular, but she is a wife of Prince Edward, the youngest son of the Queen and also a working member of the Royal Family. For Royal engagements, she always wears elegant dresses, but she can also be found in some casual and sprightly dresses.

This beautiful Suzannah dress was worn by the Duchess in 2019 at the Chelsea Flower Show. That is not the only time she had this outfit. We could see her wearing it at her first official royal tour and at the Duchess of Cambridge’s Back to Nature Garden.

10. Elegant Princess Royal

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the Queen, usually likes to wear colourful clothes. It is not always that we can find her in green and bright outfits, like her mother’s, but anytime she wears green, it looks elegant.

This green blazer and pencil skirt was the outfit she wore for the meeting with Queen Rania of Jordan and her family.